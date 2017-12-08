For Champagnat Catholic (2A), Chaminade-Madonna (3A), Plantation American Heritage (5A) and Miami Northwestern, this weekend has been about going for state titles, but it’s also about showcasing outstanding talent as well.

With the extra four and five games played during the state playoffs, football prospects get that extra shot to impress college coaches – while showcasing their many talents.

At Camping World Stadium in Orlando, college coaches come to watch games, and in the process, have the opportunity to catch the eye of a school that may not have had the chance to see them in the past.

Because recruiting continues to get more competitive, going on year round, being a part of the state championships has become essential – and that this where we look today.

The state championships, going on in Orlando are providing a huge forum for all 16 schools, especially the four from this region.

Here is a look at some of the prospects who may catch the eye of a few schools:

2019 – Te’Cory Couch, CB, Chaminade-Madonna. One of the talented juniors who has truly been one of the best over the past two years. A current Tennessee commit who has a chance to be one of the best in the state – again in 2018.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/5482301/tecory-couch

2018 – Keyshon Gardner, RB, Champagnat Catholic. Here is one of those young men who made so many positive strides for the Lions this year, coming up with several key performances – while adding balance to an already quality offensive attack.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/6634598/keyshon-gardner

2019 – Donald Georges, LB, Champagnat Catholic. While living his the shadow of his brother for the past year, this is a very talented football player who jumped into his own spotlight. This state championship experience over the past two years have been vital to the maturity and growth of this quality football talent. A true game-changer.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/7702874/donald-georges

2018 – Troy Ingle, OL, American Heritage. From his days at Flanagan and now with the Lions, this is certainly someone who has continued to make major strides and turn heads. While he committed to attend Western Kentucky, this is someone who has truly helped this football team during this run to defend its 5A state title.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/5300848/troy-ingle

2018 – Jordan Johnson, RB, American Heritage. From his days at Plantation High – to what he accomplished last year on the football field – this has been a major cog in this offensive attack. A very athletic and quick runner who is strong and has tremendous balance. Has also been a state-rated wrestler the past two seasons.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/7441510/jordan-johnson

2019 – Calijah Kancey, DE, Miami Northwestern. During the summer – when many fan websites and recruiting services were picking the top young prospects to keep an eye on – here is one of those talented players who rose to the top and continues to make plays and turn heads. He has been huge in the absence of fellow junior Sam Brooks. Very gifted playmaker.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/6172608/calijah-kancey

2018 – Demetreius Mayes, Jr., DL/OLB, Miami Northwestern. Here is the heart and soul of the Bulls amazing defense – and this current UCF commitment is one of those playmakers who can turn the tide of a game with his overall style of play. This is truly one of those young men who will have a chance to be very special – for years to come.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/6530918/demetreius-mayes-jr

2020 – Benjamin Onwuzo, CB, Chaminade-Madonna. One of the future stars for the Lions who has started to make a huge impact this season – as college coaches from all over are starting to pay attention with a lot of early interest. This is one of several underclassmen on this team.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/6031017/benjamin-onwuzo

