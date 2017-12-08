Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FORT PIERCE (CBSMiami/AP) — A Port St. Lucie man who pleaded guilty to several child pornography production and distribution charges has been sentenced to life in prison.
A federal judge imposed the sentence on 32-year-old Scott Trader on Thursday.
Investigators say since at least November 2014 through May 2017, Trader video recorded himself sexually abusing two minor girls entrusted to his care, including a two-year-old.
Trader also reportedly coerced dozens of minor victims online to send him child pornography via social media applications and collected child pornography from the internet, including abuse of infants and toddlers, sadism and masochism, and bestiality.
Trader distributed large amounts of these images to others online.
