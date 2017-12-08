By Larry Blustein
Filed Under:Ahmaud Jordan, Chaminade-Madonna, In The Huddle, Larry Blustein, SFHSSports

larry block6 In The State Championship Huddle: Ahmaud Jordan – Chaminade Madonna

PLAYER: Ahmaud Jordan

POSITION: S

SCHOOL: Chaminade-Madonna

CLASS: 2019

HEIGHT: 5-11

WEIGHT: 195

SCOUTING: From the moment this impressive came over from Nova, there was never any question about this young man’s talent. Has everything you are looking for in a defensive secondary performer – and this season – during the race for Orlando – he really stepped up and made an impression. Will continue to receive plenty of attention in the offseason. Like many of the younger players on this team, this is someone who has the opportunity to be very special.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/8040900/ahmaud-jordan/about

south florida high school sports In The State Championship Huddle: Ahmaud Jordan – Chaminade Madonna

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Pro Football Challenge

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch