PLAYER: Ahmaud Jordan
POSITION: S
SCHOOL: Chaminade-Madonna
CLASS: 2019
HEIGHT: 5-11
WEIGHT: 195
SCOUTING: From the moment this impressive came over from Nova, there was never any question about this young man’s talent. Has everything you are looking for in a defensive secondary performer – and this season – during the race for Orlando – he really stepped up and made an impression. Will continue to receive plenty of attention in the offseason. Like many of the younger players on this team, this is someone who has the opportunity to be very special.
TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/8040900/ahmaud-jordan/about
