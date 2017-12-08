(Courtesy: Miami-Dade Parks)

UF/IFAS Extension is a statewide network of experts that fulfills the UF/IFAS outreach mission by partnering with communities to provide high-quality, relevant education and research-based expertise to foster healthy people, healthy environments and healthy communities.

WHO WE ARE

As a land-grant institution, UF needs statewide presence to serve citizens in every part of Florida. UF/IFAS Extension meets this need, providing science-based information to residents and producers, and relaying concerns and questions to UF/IFAS researchers when appropriate.

Besides operating offices in all 67 counties, UF/IFAS Extension employs state specialists who are appointed to UF/IFAS’ 14 departments and two schools, and who are stationed at the UF main campus and 18 off-campus locations. Furthermore, UF/IFAS Extension reaches clients in Florida and beyond via print and online resources.

UF/IFAS Extension agents form the backbone of the program; 344 are employed statewide. Most agents have positions that are dedicated to one or more broad topics, such as horticultural crops, commercial agriculture, 4-H youth development, family and consumer science or natural resources.

In addition, UF/IFAS Extension employs 237 state specialists who serve multiple counties, providing insightful guidance to producers dealing with high-value crops and other concerns. These specialists address citrus production, livestock, seafood, aquaculture, urban horticulture and more.

UF/IFAS Extension is funded by federal, state and county sources; Extension relies more heavily on county financial support than do the UF/IFAS education and research programs. This situation has the effect of keeping UF/IFAS Extension personnel in close contact with local leaders, focusing on local concerns.

WHAT WE DO

All UF/IFAS Extension offices disseminate science-based information to clients, helping them solve problems related to agriculture, horticulture, natural resources, water, energy, youth, families and communities. To accomplish this goal, UF/IFAS Extension personnel conduct live events, distribute educational materials and answer questions for callers and visitors.

Some agents travel to producers’ operations to provide on-site advice, and perform another important function by relaying producers’ needs and concerns back to UF/IFAS research faculty for assessment and action.

Additionally, UF/IFAS Extension administers the Florida 4-H Youth Development Program, the Florida Master Naturalist Program and the Florida Master Gardener Program and maintains a massive online Extension document library, the Electronic Data Information Source, or EDIS.

GOALS

Increasing the sustainability, profitability and competitiveness of Florida’s agricultural and natural-resources industries.

Enhancing and protecting water quality, quantity and supply.

Enhancing and conserving Florida’s natural resources and environmental quality.

Producing and conserving traditional and alternative forms of energy.

Empowering individuals and families to lead healthy, successful lives.

Strengthening urban and rural communities.

Preparing youth to be responsible, successful adults.

UF/IFAS EXTENSION IN MIAMI DADE COUNTY is located within Miami-Dade County Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces Department. To find information about educational programs, ask experts, request a program, and learn more visit http://miami-dade.ifas.ufl.edu/ or call 305-248-3311.

