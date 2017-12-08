(Courtesy: Miami-Dade Parks)
UF/IFAS Extension is a statewide network of experts that fulfills the UF/IFAS outreach mission by partnering with communities to provide high-quality, relevant education and research-based expertise to foster healthy people, healthy environments and healthy communities.
WHO WE ARE
As a land-grant institution, UF needs statewide presence to serve citizens in every part of Florida. UF/IFAS Extension meets this need, providing science-based information to residents and producers, and relaying concerns and questions to UF/IFAS researchers when appropriate.
Besides operating offices in all 67 counties, UF/IFAS Extension employs state specialists who are appointed to UF/IFAS’ 14 departments and two schools, and who are stationed at the UF main campus and 18 off-campus locations. Furthermore, UF/IFAS Extension reaches clients in Florida and beyond via print and online resources.
UF/IFAS Extension agents form the backbone of the program; 344 are employed statewide. Most agents have positions that are dedicated to one or more broad topics, such as horticultural crops, commercial agriculture, 4-H youth development, family and consumer science or natural resources.
In addition, UF/IFAS Extension employs 237 state specialists who serve multiple counties, providing insightful guidance to producers dealing with high-value crops and other concerns. These specialists address citrus production, livestock, seafood, aquaculture, urban horticulture and more.
UF/IFAS Extension is funded by federal, state and county sources; Extension relies more heavily on county financial support than do the UF/IFAS education and research programs. This situation has the effect of keeping UF/IFAS Extension personnel in close contact with local leaders, focusing on local concerns.
WHAT WE DO
All UF/IFAS Extension offices disseminate science-based information to clients, helping them solve problems related to agriculture, horticulture, natural resources, water, energy, youth, families and communities. To accomplish this goal, UF/IFAS Extension personnel conduct live events, distribute educational materials and answer questions for callers and visitors.
Some agents travel to producers’ operations to provide on-site advice, and perform another important function by relaying producers’ needs and concerns back to UF/IFAS research faculty for assessment and action.
Additionally, UF/IFAS Extension administers the Florida 4-H Youth Development Program, the Florida Master Naturalist Program and the Florida Master Gardener Program and maintains a massive online Extension document library, the Electronic Data Information Source, or EDIS.
GOALS
- Increasing the sustainability, profitability and competitiveness of Florida’s agricultural and natural-resources industries.
- Enhancing and protecting water quality, quantity and supply.
- Enhancing and conserving Florida’s natural resources and environmental quality.
- Producing and conserving traditional and alternative forms of energy.
- Empowering individuals and families to lead healthy, successful lives.
- Strengthening urban and rural communities.
- Preparing youth to be responsible, successful adults.
UF/IFAS EXTENSION IN MIAMI DADE COUNTY is located within Miami-Dade County Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces Department. To find information about educational programs, ask experts, request a program, and learn more visit http://miami-dade.ifas.ufl.edu/ or call 305-248-3311.
