Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A former NFL player is joining the fight against drunk driving.

In 2009, Donte Stallworth was convicted of DUI manslaughter after a crash in Miami.

In the present day, he wants to make sure nobody makes the same mistakes he did.

“I want them to think about what’s the worst thing that could happen. What’s the worst thing that can happen if you’re driving under the influence,” said Stallworth while speaking at an event Friday. “Think about it. You can hurt yourself. You can injure yourself. You can injure others. You can injure your child.”

He is part of the The National Center for DWI Courts (NCDC) Reform and Responsibility Tour which stopped in Miami Friday.

The former NFL Wide Reciever was raising awareness about DUI.

He had plead guilty to DUI manslaughter and the drunk driving death of 59-year-old Mario Reyes in July of 2009 as he was crossing the Macarthur Causeway.

It was a crime captured on surveillance tape that he says will always haunt him.

“I have to do this. There’s no other way for me to make amends for what I did unless I am out here speaking out,” said Stallworth. “It’s something that will live with me for the rest of my life, something that I am going to have to tell my children about.”

This as the number of DUI cases keeps growing.

“The numbers are staggering, 10,000 people a year die from DUI related deaths. That’s too many people that are losing their lives for something that is completely preventable.”

To Melissa Fitzgerald with the National Association of Drug Court Professionals his story is important to share.

“Nothing shows the importance of this issue like a personal story and Donte has very bravely and deeply shared his story,” she said.

Donte shared some tips on how to prevent driving under the influence.

“You’ve got to have a plan. If you know that you’re going to go out and have drinks then get a taxi. It’s okay. Get an Uber. Get Lyft. Do something,” he said.”Whatever that plan is, that plan needs to be made before you start drinking.”

Stallworth who lives in Washington, D.C. works full-time touring the U.S., speaking out about DUI. Activists are trying to identify solutions.

They say DUI deaths in Florida have increased nearly 7% over the past two years.