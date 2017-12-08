Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Three people were injured in an early morning shooting in southwest Miami-Dade.
Miami-Dade police and fire rescue were dispatched around 7:35 a.m. to the shooting at an apartment building 11000 SW 200th Street.
When they arrived they found that two people suffering from gunshot wounds in the building’s parking lot. A third person was also injured but not from being shot.
Chopper4 over the scene spotted a bicycle on the ground near a dumpster, a pool of blood near the handlebars.
The two people who had been shot were taken to Jackson Memorial South. No word on their condition.