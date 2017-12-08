Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — South Florida may be seeing temperatures as low as the 40s this weekend.

Friday had a mild, muggy start with a mix of sun and clouds. Record warmth is possible today with highs soaring to the upper 80s.

A few storms are possible later.

In the evening, low temperatures will fall to the low 70s and overnight showers will increase especially by Saturday morning.

The first half of the day on Saturday will be wet, cool, cloudy and windy at times.

As a strong cold front slowly moves across the area, we’ll see plenty of moisture leading to showers and storms with the potential for some downpours.

Some areas may warm up briefly to the 80s before temperatures start to fall to the mid to upper 60s for highs during the day.

Saturday night and into Sunday, skies will clear and cooler, drier air will spill down the peninsula.

Low temperatures will be chilly – mainly in the upper 40s by Sunday morning.

Highs on Sunday will struggle to reach the low 60s with bright winter sunshine in place as Artic High Pressure takes control in the wake of the front.

Sunday night and into Monday morning, it will still be cold with lows once again dipping down to the upper 40s.

By Monday afternoon, most areas will be in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Milder air returns Tuesday into Wednesday of next week with highs climbing to the low to mid-70s.

