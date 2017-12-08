Filed Under:Broward County, Homeless, Local TV, Winter

BROWARD (CBSMiami) – Get ready to bundle up. Chilly temperatures are streaming into South Florida this weekend leading Broward County to declare a Cold Weather Emergency. Factoring in wind chill, it’ll feel like the mid-40s in some areas including the Broward metro areas overnight Saturday and Sunday.

The Cold Weather Emergency is in effect from 6:30pm Saturday to 9:00am Sunday and again from 6:30pm Sunday to 9:00am Monday.

Homeless persons are being asked to spend the night in special cold night shelters.

They should report to  the following locations no later than 6:30PM on Saturday and Sunday nights for transportation.

  • Pompano Beach
    Pompano Beach City Hall
    100 W. Atlantic Blvd. (Southeast Corner)
    (Pickup Location Only)

 

  • Fort Lauderdale
    The Salvation Army
    1445 West Broward Blvd.
    (Shelter and Pickup Location)

 

  • Hollywood
    Broward Outreach Center
    2056 Scott St.
    (Shelter and Pickup Location)

If you have any questions or need additional information call the Broward County Homeless Hotline at954-563-4357 (HELP)

