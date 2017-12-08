Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
BROWARD (CBSMiami) – Get ready to bundle up. Chilly temperatures are streaming into South Florida this weekend leading Broward County to declare a Cold Weather Emergency. Factoring in wind chill, it’ll feel like the mid-40s in some areas including the Broward metro areas overnight Saturday and Sunday.
The Cold Weather Emergency is in effect from 6:30pm Saturday to 9:00am Sunday and again from 6:30pm Sunday to 9:00am Monday.
Homeless persons are being asked to spend the night in special cold night shelters.
They should report to the following locations no later than 6:30PM on Saturday and Sunday nights for transportation.
- Pompano Beach
Pompano Beach City Hall
100 W. Atlantic Blvd. (Southeast Corner)
(Pickup Location Only)
- Fort Lauderdale
The Salvation Army
1445 West Broward Blvd.
(Shelter and Pickup Location)
- Hollywood
Broward Outreach Center
2056 Scott St.
(Shelter and Pickup Location)
If you have any questions or need additional information call the Broward County Homeless Hotline at954-563-4357 (HELP)