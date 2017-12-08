Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – If you see a large set of wings during your Art Basel visit, snap a picture with them and you’ll actually be helping victims of Mexico’s earthquake.

It’s the brainchild of social media sensation and artist Kelsey Montague who is part of something pretty fun – interactive street art.

With nearly 60,000 followers on Instagram, it’s a move that has helped her become known for her viral angel wing murals.

“It’s about using social media in a positive way where art and technology intersect,” said Montague.

Her work goes beyond the wall and invites onlookers to be part of the piece.

“My work is all about communication, inspiring people and lifting people up,” said Montague.

During Art Basel, Miami will get to enjoy two of her angel wings – at the Art Basel tent and another at South Beach’s Nautilus hotel lobby.

But they’ll only be shown for a short time.

At least one of the wings will be auctioned off to benefit families and victims of Mexico’s 7.1 magnitude earthquake which struck in September – killing hundreds and leaving even more without a safe place to call home.

In comes those who can help with a small snap – us.

If you spot the wings, snap a picture with them, post it on your social media and tag #GCputWINGSon. By doing that, Gran Centenario Tequila will donate $10 towards the earthquake victims through December.

This may not be the last time you see those angel wings. They’re spread out across the U.S. and around the globe.

For those who haven’t been able to spot them, she has an app called ‘What Lifts You” which adds her angel wings on your photos.

“I realized people loved it and they want to share something positive online so I continue,” said Montague.