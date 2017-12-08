Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – Just hours after Minnesota Senator Al Franken announced he was resigning amid sexual harassment allegations, Republican Representative Trent Franks from Arizona said he will also resign after an ethics investigation was opened against him.
The investigation was initiated after two of Franks’ staffers said he approached them and asked if they would bear his child as a surrogate.
In a statement, Franks admitted the surrogate discussions made the two female staffers “uncomfortable.”
“I have absolutely never physically intimidated, coerced, or had, or attempted to have, any sexual contact with any member of my congressional staff,” he wrote in the statement.
The eight-term congressman also wrote that he and his wife have “long struggled with infertility. We experienced three miscarriages.”
The ethics investigation into Franks was dropped after he announced he would resign January 31st, 2018.