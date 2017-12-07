Filed Under:Bianca Peters, Local TV, Miami Lakes

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead on a street in Miami Lakes.

The body of the woman was found face down near a gutter at the intersection of Miami Lakes Drive and Fairway Drive.

One resident said this is a normally quiet area and he was very shocked to see something like this happen.

“I saw the person laying in the middle of the corner, close to the water hole you know, that doesn’t happen normally here,” said German Perez. “It was terrible for me to see the person dead.

Police have not released the woman’s name or said how she died.

