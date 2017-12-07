Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
LA CONCHITA, Calif. (CBSMiami) – A man rescued a wild rabbit from the raging wildfires on the side of a California highway on Wednesday evening and the daring rescue was caught on video.
The incident took place on the 101 Freeway in La Conchita. An eyewitness told Reuters that the man “just pulled to the side of the road and jumped out” to rescue the rabbit.
The video shows the man chasing the rabbit after it ran across the road as flames from the Thomas Fire burn just feet away.
The rabbit, at first, appears to hop into the flames and the man is visibly upset but moments later, he is able to grab the bunny before getting engulfed by the fire.
Wildfires have burned more than 100,000 acres in California.