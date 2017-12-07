By Carey Codd
Filed Under:Barricaded Suspect, Broward Sheriff's Office, Carey Codd, Local TV, Tamarac

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TAMARAC (CBSMiami) – A man and woman were found dead inside Tamarac townhome Thursday following a standoff with SWAT, the Broward Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

Deputies responded a call of a barricaded suspect at a townhome in the 5800 block of NW 57th Ave. at around 1 p.m.

SWAT was called out to the scene.

BSO said when SWAT made entry into the residence was made, a male and female were found dead.

Multiple people who live in the community said they heard a loud bang as SWAT breached the home.

CBS4’s Carey Codd spoke with a resident whose wife was in their home a short distance from where the situation unfolded.

“It’s concerning, but I can tell you right now this never happens in our neighborhood,” said Terrance Johnson. “This neighborhood is quiet and everything. This never happens in our neighborhood.

A death investigation is underway.

No other details were released at this time.

If you have any information, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Pro Football Challenge

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch