TAMARAC (CBSMiami) – A man and woman were found dead inside Tamarac townhome Thursday following a standoff with SWAT, the Broward Sheriff’s Office confirmed.
Deputies responded a call of a barricaded suspect at a townhome in the 5800 block of NW 57th Ave. at around 1 p.m.
SWAT was called out to the scene.
BSO said when SWAT made entry into the residence was made, a male and female were found dead.
Multiple people who live in the community said they heard a loud bang as SWAT breached the home.
CBS4’s Carey Codd spoke with a resident whose wife was in their home a short distance from where the situation unfolded.
“It’s concerning, but I can tell you right now this never happens in our neighborhood,” said Terrance Johnson. “This neighborhood is quiet and everything. This never happens in our neighborhood.
A death investigation is underway.
No other details were released at this time.
If you have any information, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.