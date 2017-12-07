Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – Senator Al Franken is expected to make a major announcement on Thursday amid growing calls for his resignation.

The Minnesota Democrat is being pressured to step down after eight women have come forward with allegations of inappropriate behavior.

More than half of his fellow Democrats in the Senate have said they want him out with females senators leading the way.

“We need to draw a line in the sand and say none of it is okay, none of it is acceptable, and we as elected leaders should absolutely be held to a higher standard,” said Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, D-NY.

Florida Senator Bill Nelson is among those calling for Franken’s resignation.

On Wednesday, Politico reported that a former Democratic staffer claimed Franken “tried to forcibly kiss her after a taping of his radio show in 20006,” insisting “it’s my right as an entertainer.”

The two-term senator called that “categorically not true.”

Radio host Leanne Tweeden made a similar accusation three weeks ago and produced a photo of Franken appearing to grope her while she slept. The incident allegedly happened during a USO tour in 2006, two years before Franken’s election to the U.S. Senate.

“If he doesn’t have the support of the people in his own party, let alone the Republicans, if he doesn’t have the support it’s gonna be very difficult for him to stay,” said political analyst Pat Kessler.

If Franken does resign, Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton would then appoint a ten-month replacement and the Senate seat would be up for grabs in the 2018 election.

CBS News has learned that Franken and his wife met with Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday. Schumer reportedly told Franken it’s time to step down.