LOS ANGELES (CBSMiami) – Four massive wildfires continue to grow in southern California, the largest is the Thomas Fire and it’s burned up to 140-square-miles.

Nearly 200-thousand people have been evacuated, hundreds of homes have been destroyed. Firefighters say they have between zero and five-percent containment.

The massive wildfires have scorched more than 100-thousand acres and residents are being told to brace for the worst.

“The current condition that we’re experiencing is going to exist for several days if not worsen as we move along,” said CalFire Incident Commander Todd Durham.

The weather conditions predicted for Thursday are just about the worst case scenario, low humidity coupled with the fiercest Santa Ana winds the area has ever seen. Wind gusts could reach 80 miles per hour.

“The brush burning index, that’s the number that we rate the threat of a brush fire for tomorrow is 296. This is the highest number I’ve ever seen in my career,” said Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Ralph Terrazas.

Officials estimate 12-thousand more homes throughout the region are still in harm’s way.

“I was expecting this year, you know, to see snow on that mountain and now the thing’s on fire,” said Santa Paula resident Jake Sandell.

The fire is still raging in Ventura County, taking over entire hillsides as it makes its way towards Ojai.

Some residents of Ventura are starting to be allowed back to their homes, or what’s left of them.

“I’m devastated,” Kat Merrick who lost everything, “And every friend we talk to is in the same boat.”

The wind is expected to start dying down on Friday though fire officials say the weather will still create a “critical fire condition” at least into Saturday.

Nearly 18-hundred firefighters are working to contain the fires. Officials say they’re still trying to determine what may have sparked the flames.