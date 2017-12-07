Filed Under:Art Basel, Entertainment, Ocean Drive Magazine, Paris Hilton

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – Just in time for Art Basel, Ocean Drive Magazine celebrated the launch of its December issue with cover star Paris Hilton.

The magazine co-hosted ‘Art of the Party’ at Mana Wynwood on Tuesday where it unveiled the December edition featuring Hilton in a provocative interview where she opens up about her relationship, her role as a reality-show trailblazer and how her life experiences have contributed to her success in business, philanthropy and more.

paris hilton5 Paris Hilton Reveals New Ocean Drive Magazine Cover At Art Basel Party

Ocean Drive Magazine and MSC Cruises Celebrate the December Issue with cover star Paris Hilton at Mana Contemporary, Wynwood, Miami. (Courtesy World Red Eye)

The ‘Art of the Party’ also featured the future arrival of MSC Cruises’ new ship, MSC Seaside, which arrives at PortMiami in late December.

