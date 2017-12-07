Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – Just in time for Art Basel, Ocean Drive Magazine celebrated the launch of its December issue with cover star Paris Hilton.
The magazine co-hosted ‘Art of the Party’ at Mana Wynwood on Tuesday where it unveiled the December edition featuring Hilton in a provocative interview where she opens up about her relationship, her role as a reality-show trailblazer and how her life experiences have contributed to her success in business, philanthropy and more.
The ‘Art of the Party’ also featured the future arrival of MSC Cruises’ new ship, MSC Seaside, which arrives at PortMiami in late December.