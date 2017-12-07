Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – The Florida Panthers will have their hands full on Thursday as their three-game homestand continues.

Florida, which has lost three straight games, will welcome the surging Winnipeg Jets to the BB&T Center.

Winnipeg (17-7-4) has been one of the top teams in the Western Conference and has rode a 9-3-1 stretch to climb within one point of first in the Central Division.

It’s been a tough week for the Panthers (10-13-4) as Wednesday head coach Bob Boughner revealed that starting goalie Roberto Luongo would miss an extended period of time with a lower-body injury.

Luongo was hurt during Monday’s shootout loss to the New York Islanders after making what looked like a routine right pad save.

He quickly crumpled to the ice and had to be helped off by trainers, unable to put any weight on his right leg.

When asked about a timetable for Luongo’s return, Boughner’s response wasn’t exactly optimistic.

“Whether that’s 3 weeks, 4 weeks, 5 weeks… [we] have to see how his rehab goes,” Boughner said Wednesday. “Definitely out for a while.”

Cue James Reimer, who was brought to Florida to be more of a co-starter with Luongo than a backup.

His play has been inconsistent, but if the Panthers are going to try and climb back into playoff contention they’ll need Reimer to get back on track.

The 29-year-old is just 4-6-3 this season to go with a troublesome 3.67 goals against average and .892 save percentage.

