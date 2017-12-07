Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HIALEAH (CBSMiami) — After a firefight with a shoplifter at a Walmart, a Miami-Dade Police officer, a husband, and father of two, is going to fully recover.

The man who police say drew down on him will not.

Despite being wounded multiple times, Officer Manuel Gonzalez managed to shoot and kill 54-year-old David Facen – a career criminal with a violent rap sheet spanning decades.

Miami-Dade’s top cop predicted that history in the wake of Wednesday’s shooting.

“When this is all said and done, it’s going to be the same story again and we’re going to look at this individual, we’re going to run his name and he’s probably going to have a past,” said Miami Dade Police Dir. Juan Perez on Wednesday.

Facen had a record of convictions for murder, battery on a cop, drug dealing, possession of illegal weapons and the list goes on and yet he was still free Wednesday to steal a flat-screen TV and try to kill a cop.

On morning talk radio Thursday, the police director tried to make sense of it.

“I wish I had an easy answer to be able to remove some of these guns away from these guys that are not supposed to have them,” said Perez. “The only thing we can continue to do as law enforcement is plead to the community that when they know somebody has a firearm, they don’t belong with a firearm, call us.”

Perez claims surveillance video captured the whole chain of events but the videos have not been released to the public.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) is investigating the incident as is policy with any police-involved shooting.