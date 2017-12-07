By Larry Blustein
PLAYER: Rachad Wildgoose

POSITION: DB

SCHOOL: Miami Northwestern

CLASS: 2018

HEIGHT: 5-11

WEIGHT: 190

SCOUTING: When teams lineup against the Bulls, they have so much to contend with – especially on the defensive side of the ball, where this unit has been impressive all year. As this team gets ready to face-off against unbeaten Seffner Armwood in the 6A state championship game, it’s prospects like this quality University of Georgia commit, who relish playing teams that feel they have the upper hand on this program. Playing a schedule that nobody outside South Florida would attempt, Wildgoose has proven that he is talented and very physical – and we have been fortunate to see him perform, everywhere he’s been, and he is always among the best. Surrounded by other elite players in the secondary, this young man is ready and looking forward to his final game at the high school level.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/4038596/rachad-wildgoose-jr

