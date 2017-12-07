Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A 20-year-old Florida man was responsible for a massive hack at Uber, Reuters is reporting.
The report says the man, who lived with his mother, was trying to get money to pay his bills.
The ride-hailing startup revealed in November that hackers stole data on 57 million drivers and riders in 2016, including personal information, such as names, email addresses and driver’s license numbers.
According to the company, no location history, credit card numbers, Social Security numbers or dates of birth were downloaded in the hack. Uber said it is providing free credit monitoring to drivers who had their license numbers exposed.
Uber paid the hacker $100,000 to destroy the information.
The company did not say how hackers assured the company the stolen data was destroyed.
Uber did not alert victims or regulators of the breach when it was first discovered.