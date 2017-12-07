Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — It looks like South Florida is in for some cold weather this weekend but we’ll have to wait a bit.

Thursday morning started off in the mid to upper 70s with plenty of sunshine. Some patchy fog developed in spots due to mostly calm or light winds. You can expect a warm afternoon ahead with high temps climbing to the mid 80s with near record highs. A mix of sun and clouds with a few showers are possible.

Thursday evening will be nice and mild with temps in the low 70s along the coast and upper 60s inland. Patchy fog is possible again with the potential for passing showers overnight.

Friday will be warmer with highs in the upper 80s. The chance of storms increases later tomorrow and into Saturday as a cold front slowly moves across the area.

Saturday morning we’ll enjoy a cooler start with temperatures in the low 60s, but it will also be mostly cloudy with showers likely especially for the first half of the day due to plenty of moisture associated with the front.

The highs on Saturday will struggle to reach the mid 60s due to the rain and clouds around.

By Saturday night and into Sunday morning the front should start to clear allowing for more cold air to come in.

Lows will drop to the upper 40s and low 50s by Sunday morning. It will be a cold start for South Florida standards because our average low this time of year is 65.

Highs will be in the upper 60s on Sunday afternoon. That’s well below our average high of 79 degrees.

Bright Winter sunshine is expected for the second half of the weekend into early next week.

On Monday morning, we’ll wake up with the chilly upper 40s inland and low 50s along the coast. The highs will continue in the upper 60s.

By Tuesday of next week, we’ll see milder weather with highs closer to normal with the upper 70s.