Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
WESTON (CBSMiami) — An armed robbery turned into an epic fail when the robber came across a victim that was wholly unimpressed with him and his gun. Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are searching for the robber who they believe may have committed similar robberies in other cities in Broward County.
On Dec. 4, an unidentified man walked into the Walgreens at 1751 Bonaventure Boulevard in Weston and began to use his hoodie to obscure his face. He grabbed some candy and ice cream and made his way to the registers.
As the employee rang up his items, the thief pulled out a handgun, pointed it at the clerk and demanded the money from the register. The stoic clerk stood in quiet resistance. Possibly in disbelief, the armed robber made his demands again. The clerk still didn’t move or speak. He simply stared back at the armed man almost expressionless.
Met with such passive resistance, the thief grabbed the shopping bag and ran out of the store.
The suspect is described as a male in his 20s with a dark complexion. He is approximately five foot nine inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He wore a red Columbia hoodie and a baseball cap.
Anyone with information is asked to contact BSO Det. Mark Copley at 954-321-4738 or Broward Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or browardcrimestoppers.org. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.