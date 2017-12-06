Filed Under:Hialeah, Joan Murray, Local TV

HIALEAH (CBSMiami) – A death investigation is underway after a woman’s bloody body was found in a parked car near Hialeah City Hall.

Hialeah Fire spokesman Cesar Espinosa said someone walking by the car saw two people inside, both appeared to be covered in blood.

When Hialeah police and fire rescue units arrived they found the body of the woman and a man in an “altered mental status.” He was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

Espinosa did not release the name of the man or the woman but did say he appeared to be in his 30s.

The woman’s cause of death is under investigation.

