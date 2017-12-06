Filed Under:BSO, Coral Springs, Lauderdale Lakes, Local TV, Police Involved Shooting

CORAL SPRINGS (CBSMiami) – Two police involved shootings are under investigation in Broward County and one of them was deadly.

According to BSO, Coral Springs police were called to 11293 NW 11th court around 1:00 pm regarding a suicidal man.

Coral Springs SWAT Team involved in deadly police involved shooting on Dec. 6, 2017. (CBS4)

The man barricaded himself leading to a standoff with police. At one point, there was a confrontation between the armed man and Coral Spring’s SWAT Team.

The unidentified man died on the scene. Nobody else was hurt.

BSO homicide detectives are investigating.

In Lauderdale Lakes, a second police involved shooting took place around 4:44 pm at 3610 NW 21st Street.

BSO deputies were called to the scene regarding a disturbance. It’s not known what led to the shooting but a male subject was shot and taken to an area hospital according to BSO.

The shooting is being investigated by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

 

