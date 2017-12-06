Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
CORAL SPRINGS (CBSMiami) – Two police involved shootings are under investigation in Broward County and one of them was deadly.
According to BSO, Coral Springs police were called to 11293 NW 11th court around 1:00 pm regarding a suicidal man.
The man barricaded himself leading to a standoff with police. At one point, there was a confrontation between the armed man and Coral Spring’s SWAT Team.
The unidentified man died on the scene. Nobody else was hurt.
BSO homicide detectives are investigating.
In Lauderdale Lakes, a second police involved shooting took place around 4:44 pm at 3610 NW 21st Street.
BSO deputies were called to the scene regarding a disturbance. It’s not known what led to the shooting but a male subject was shot and taken to an area hospital according to BSO.
The shooting is being investigated by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.