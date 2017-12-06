Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

SAN ANTONIO (CBSMiami) – Just when the Miami Heat appeared to be turning a corner and getting on track, things have swung back in the opposite direction.

After a stretch of four wins in five games, the Heat have now dropped three of four following Sunday’s 123-95 loss to Golden State.

Miami (11-12) now embarks on a three-game road trip that beings in a house of horrors for most NBA teams.

The Heat has not had much success against the San Antonio Spurs since coming into the league nearly 20 years ago, but that gets taken to another level when playing in the Alamo City.

Miami has gone just 3-25 at San Antonio, with wins in 1996, 2008 and 2013.

Lately the Spurs (16-8) have been playing very well, winning seven of their last nine after Monday’s 96-93 comeback win over visiting Detroit.

Miami will once again be without All-Star center Hassan Whiteside (leg), who did not travel with the team.

Kelly Olynyk has stepped up with Whiteside out, averaging 14.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists over his last three games.

Bam Adebayo has also seen an increase in his playing time due to Whiteside’s absence and the rookie is making the most of his opportunity.

Over his last four games, Adebayo has made 14-of-20 from the field while averaging 9.5 points and 4.5 rebounds. He’s also looked good defensively, a major attribute to the youngster’s game.

GAME NOTES