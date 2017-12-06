Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HIALEAH (CBSMiami) — A police officer, in uniform, was shot while working an off-duty detail at a northwest Miami-Dade County Walmart Supercenter.

The Walmart located near NW 32ND Ave and NW 79th Street was placed on lockdown after the shooting Wednesday afternoon.

Miami-Dade Police said the officer was working off-duty detaile for security purposes when he was called to a suspected shoplifting incident. When he arrived, at some point, there was an exchange of gunfire and the officer was shot at least 5 times at close range.

“We did have an officer shot today,” said Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez. “At close range, he was able to survive multiple gunshot wounds.”

The injured officer was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital Trauma Center in a police car.

His injuries are not life-threatening.

According to a high-ranking Miami Police Commander at Ryder, the officer walked into the trauma center under his own power but with a pronounced limp.

“He is stable, thank God, and now we are going to let the investigation take its course. Our concern right now is the condition of the officer and, for now, our prayers are answered,” said Det. Alvaro Zabaleta with Miami-Dade Police.

Perez said the officer was in good spirits despite being injured. The officer whose identity has not been released has been on the force for six years and is married with two small children.

Chopper4 was over the scene where you could see a yellow tarp covering a body in the parking lot of the Walmart. Police have said this is a suspect in the shooting – a male in his 30s.

About a dozen evidence markers could be seen in the parking lot.

There is a firearm at the scene that belongs to the suspect at the scene, according to Perez.

As is policy after a police-involved shooting, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) will investigate the shooting.

This story is developing. Check back with cbsmiami.com for the latest information.