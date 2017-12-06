WATCH LIVE | President Trump On Middle East Decisions
By Larry Blustein
Filed Under:American Heritage, In The Huddle, Larry Blustein, Marcus Lodge, SFHSSports

larry block6 In The State Championship Huddle: Marcus Lodge – American Heritage

PLAYER: Marcus Lodge

POSITION: WR

SCHOOL: Plantation American Heritage

CLASS: 2018

HEIGHT: 6-4

WEIGHT: 180

SCOUTING: While there are so many quality football players on this team, heading into the 5A state title game against Baker County, here is one of those prospects who became an important part of this program – with huge catches and big plays when the Patriots needed it the most. Along with 2019 offensive line prospect Tyler Milord and nationally-rated long snapper Frank Melgarejo, Lodge came over from Hialeah Gardens Mater Academy and has been very impressive – especially in the playoffs – and has several colleges watching his progress, right before their very eyes. 

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/9246006/marcus-lodge

south florida high school sports In The State Championship Huddle: Marcus Lodge – American Heritage

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Pro Football Challenge

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch