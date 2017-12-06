PLAYER: Marcus Lodge
POSITION: WR
SCHOOL: Plantation American Heritage
CLASS: 2018
HEIGHT: 6-4
WEIGHT: 180
SCOUTING: While there are so many quality football players on this team, heading into the 5A state title game against Baker County, here is one of those prospects who became an important part of this program – with huge catches and big plays when the Patriots needed it the most. Along with 2019 offensive line prospect Tyler Milord and nationally-rated long snapper Frank Melgarejo, Lodge came over from Hialeah Gardens Mater Academy and has been very impressive – especially in the playoffs – and has several colleges watching his progress, right before their very eyes.
TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/9246006/marcus-lodge
