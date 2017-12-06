WATCH LIVE | President Trump On Middle East Decisions
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Ho, ho ho, the Cheesecake Factory wants you to sink your teeth into this holiday deal.

They are giving away 10,000 slices of cheesecake for free. But wait, there’s more. Not only is it free, you can have it delivered to your door through DoorDash.

Just order delivery on the DoorDash website or the app and use the promo code “10000slices” and an individual slice of cheesecake or layer cake will be delivered as part of their “Day of 10,000 Slices.”

You don’t have to order anything else. But remember, it’s only one slice per household.

 

