MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A migration crisis overseas is shining a spotlight on the horrors of human trafficking.
Reports have surfaced that African migrants, seeking freedom in Europe, are instead being sold into slavery in Libya.
The horrors took an even darker turn, when evidence turned up that the migrants were also having their organs harvested for sale on the black market.
But the problems are not just overseas.
According to one advocacy group, more than 8,000 cases of human trafficking were reported in the u-s last year.
Civil rights attorney Jasmine Rand, who has worked on human trafficking cases right here in the United States, stopped by the studio to discuss this new modern face of slavery.
