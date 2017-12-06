Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – A bill in the works would make it a primary offense to text while driving in the State of Florida.
That means police would be able to ticket drivers caught texting without needing another reason to stop them.
Richard Corcoran, Speaker of the state’s House, said texting while driving has reached epidemic levels. He said approximately 50,000 crashes a year can be attributed to texting while driving.
“The statistics have just become overwhelming, that this has reached a national crisis, 92 percent of people admit to texting and driving in the last 30 days,” he said.
Some lawmakers have expressed concerns that this will be another reason for racial profiling, but Corcoran said people’s civil liberties will be protected.
The bill has already cleared one of four committee stops.
Corcoran predicts it will become law by the end of the legislative session which begins in January.