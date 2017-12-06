There are lots of flea markets in the South Florida area and tons of malls. But the Christmas holidays are a special time at flea markets and malls. It is also when the Christmas stores open up for the season. So check out the list of venues below to find a great marketplace for your holiday shopping.

Santa’s Enchanted Forest

7900 S.W. 40th St.

Miami, FL 33155

(305) 559-9689

www.santasenchantedforest

Santa’s Enchanted Forest is only open from November 2 until January 7. It is recognized as the World’s largest Christmas-themed amusement park. There are over 100 rides to enjoy, as well as shows and interactive games to enjoy. Santa’s Enchanted Forest also has a petting zoo and a free carnival area. Holiday displays, over 3 million twinkling lights, and hundreds of photo opportunities await visitors to Santa’s Enchanted Forest. This amusement park has a Bungee Jump, an Extreme Ejector Seat ride, and many more thrilling rides. There are also a variety of roller coaster rides, a Christmas train, a Ferris wheel, and even bumper cars to ride. Lots of deep-fried food choices await visitors to Santa’s Enchanted Forest. Some of the offerings are deep-fried Oreos, fried chocolate bars, and the usual carnival food fare like cotton candy, candy apples, and more. Check out the gift shop for some great holiday gifts for your loved ones. So come on out for an afternoon of fun and memories. Don’t forget your camera, though, as this amusement park is a wonderful place to snap your family Christmas card photo.

Magical Snowfall at Dolphin Mall

11401 N.W. 12th St.

Miami, FL 33172

(305) 365-7446

Dolphin Mall is once again offering activities for both children and adults this holiday season. Ramblas Plaza is the sight of the Magical Snowfall event that takes place every evening at 7 p.m. from November 22 – January 7th. Children and adults will be mesmerized by the fresh snowfall that comes down in cascading flurries each night. And the children can sign up for Santa’s Flight Academy and get a personalized cadet badge. Not only will each cadet get to try on a virtual flight suit and learn to operate the sleigh, but they will also get to see Santa Claus. Although this mall is indoors, there are lots of shops to visit for your Christmas list needs.

Tropicana Flea Market

2951 N.W. 36th St.

Miami, FL 33142

(305) 316-7594

Tropicana Flea Market opened in 1992 and is one of Miami’s largest flea markets. This indoor and outdoor flea market boasts over 200 booths and even has a food court. Shoppers can find tools, produce, pets, clothing, furniture, and even tires at this flea market. Tropicana Flea Market is so large that it employs over 600 people from the Miami area. Free parking and 24-hour security makes this flea market a safe place to do your holiday shopping.

Redland Market Village Bargain Town

24420 S. Dixie Highway

Miami, FL 33032

(305) 257-4335

This flea market sits on 27 acres and has been in business for 30 years. There are hundreds of booths operated by local farmers and business folk. New and used items are sold at Redland Market, including ethnic foods and sweets like starfruit and lychees. Most of the fruits and vegetables sold here are grown locally. This market is so large that it is difficult to see all the shops and booths in one day. So come on out and get all your holiday shopping done in one day at one central location.

By Katherine Bostick