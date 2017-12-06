Usually when the North and South get together in the Broward County All-Star, bragging rights are always on the line. This year will certainly be no exception.
When the two sides meet in the 21st annual year-end all-star event on Thursday night (7:00) at Nova High Stadium in Davie, the talent on both sides of the ball will really impress.
Last year, McArthur quarterback Ethenic Sands ran around the left end on a five-yard run for the winning touchdown with 54 seconds remaining to lift the South to a 14-12 victory over the North.
It was the ninth time in All-Star game history where the game was decided by five or fewer points. Despite the loss, the North still leads the all-star series 12-8.
With South Plantation head coach Dominic Anderson heading up the South team, and Coral Glades’ Christian Baldwin leading the North team, it should be exciting.
“We have a lot of talent on this team,” Anderson said. “This is the first time I can recall so many major college prospects in this event. This is a game that everyone wants to be a part of.”
BOTH TEAMS ARE STACKED WITH TALENT
With a team that includes Miramar offensive standouts Dominic Watt, Terrance Horne and running back Ralph Hughey, and defensive line standout Hansky Paillant, things can get mighty interesting.
In addition, the South team also features Eric Hoff, Jr. (WR/DB, West Broward), Michael DiLiello (QB, Cooper City), Dawson Hill (RB, South Plantation), Dylan Litsenberger (LB, Western), Wayne Parrish (S/TE, South Broward), Ruben Oliver (LB/S, Western), Stephen Greaves (DL/OL, South Plantation), Stephen Greaves (DL/OL, South Plantation) and Davon Strickland (DL, South Broward) to name a few.
The North also features so quality talent as well. Athletes such as Roshard Branch (QB, Plantation), Kerondo Golbern (CB, Coconut Creek), Wesley Eliodor (WR, Fort Lauderdale), Jamari Sweet (WR/DB, Plantation), Nathaniel Stubbs (RB/WR/DB, Piper), Griffin Cerra (PK, Cardinal Gibbons), Donnell Bennett III (LB, Cardinal Gibbons), Alfonzo Dixon, IV (DE/WR, Coral Glades), Carlton Cleophat (LB, Banche Ely), Ryan Saddler (LB, Cardinal Gibbons), Austin Gray (LB, Monarch) and Te’Kauri Woodcock (DT, Deerfield Beach) to name a few.
Here is a look at the remainder of the teams playing this Thursday night.
SOUTH ROSTER
1. Jacquez Thomas, WR, South Plantation
2. Jonathan Silva, WR/DB, McArthur
3. Steffen Fernand, WR, Davie
4. Marlon Serbin, QB, Cypress Bay
5. Kyshaad Pennywell, RB, Miramar
6. Terrance Horne, WR, Miramar
7. Eric Hoff, Jr., WR/DB, West Broward
8. Kobie Simmons, WR, Cooper City
9. Tihon Hines, Athlete, South Plantation
10. Michael DiLiello, QB, Cooper City
11. Wayne Ruby, WR, Flanagan
12. Tony Henry, Jr., DB, Hollywood Hills
13. Aaron Rogers, CB, Flanagan
14. Ralph Hughey, RB, Miramar
15. Alexander Sheton, Hollywood Hills, WR/DB
16. Mathew Messidor, DB, McArthur
17. Tyrone Jones, DB, South Plantation
18. Dominick Watt, WR, Miramar
19. Marquel Dillard, Athlete, Stranahan
20. Isaac Castillo, CB, Hallandale
21. Christopher Deal, LB/S, Flanagan
22. Devin Broughton, RB/DB, West Broward
23. Tyvonn Scott, DB, South Broward
24. Devontae Harris, RB, Nova
25. Michael Nesmith, DB, Nova
26. Jermaine Boyd, CB, St. Thomas Aquinas
27. Machi Garland, SS/LB, Hallandale
28. Lucas Gross, PK, Cooper City
29. Jevanni Witter, DB/WR, Everglades
30. Dawson Hill, RB, South Plantation
31. Tyler Willis, P, South Plantation
32. Wayne Parrish, S/TE, South Broward
33. Ruben Oliver, LB/S, Western
34. Ryan Rhoden, DB, St. Thomas Aquinas
40. Bryan Gooden, LB, Nova
41. Bryce Gooden, LB, Nova
42. Trinten Gray, RB/LB, Everglades
44. Sean Jarrett, LB/DE, South Broward
48. William Masaro, LB, Cypress Bay
50. Dontay Watson, DT/RB/LB, Stranahan
51. Dylan Litsenberger, LB, Western
52. Dylan Mornay, OG/DT, Cooper City
54. Alexander Tabraue, LB, Pines Charter
55. Christian Mafette, OL, Western
56. Kenyon Terrell, OL, South Broward
60. Alexis Alvarez, OL/DL, West Broward
64. Chad Keirnan, OL, St. Thomas Aquinas
66. Eathan Rodriguez, OL, Western
70. Jack Black, OL, Cooper City
71. Greg May, OL, Cypress Bay
72. Lamont Harrison, OL, Everglades
74. Stephen Greaves, DL/OL, South Plantation
77. Darius Andrade, OL, Cypress Bay
80. Eric Cumberbatch, WR, Pines Charter
81. Ricky Malcolm, WR, Cypress Bay
85. Jacorey Washington, Jr., DL, West Broward
88. Hansky Paillant, DL, Miramar
89. Ezewike Uchenna, DE, Stranahan
95. Davon Strickland, DL, South Broward
99. Jonte Chance, DL, Nova
Timothy Gioncola, OL, Hollywood Hills
NORTH ROSTER
1. Roshard Branch, QB, Plantation
2. Johnny King, WR, Boyd Anderson
3. Kerondo Golbern, CB, Coconut Creek
4. Wesley Eliodor, WR, Fort Lauderdale
5. Jamari Sweet, WR/DB, Plantation
6. Tayondric Crowder, DB, Blanche Ely
7. Nathaniel Stubbs, RB/WR/DB, Piper
8. Kyle Kaplan, QB, Deerfield Beach
9. Jerkevan Harrell, RB, Boyd Anderson
10. Jordan Sepulveda, QB, Coral Springs Charter
11. Moise Francos, QB, Dillard
12. Jalal Jean-Charles, RB/DB, Pompano Beach
13. Moses Snell, WR, Taravella
14. James Harris, DB, Blanche Ely
15. Chris Johnson, DB, Dillard
16. Kervens Augustin, CB, Monarch
17. Shakur Williams, CB/WR, Coral Springs Charter
18. Cameron Brooks, QB, Coral Glades
19. Shawn Valcin, DB/RB, Piper
20. Griffin Cerra, PK, Cardinal Gibbons
21. Nick Joseph, DB, Taravella
22. Jaquinton Thomas, CB, Coconut Creek
23. Darrick McClary, DB, Northeast
24. Daniel Eggan, WR/DB, Pompano Beach
25. Lee Williams, LB, Dillard
26. Eric O’Neal, OLB/S, Boyd Anderson
27. Nopiel Taylor, LB, Fort Lauderdale
28. Meshawn Neely, DB, Fort Lauderdale
29. Landan Thomas, RB, Coral Springs Charter
30. Robby Rodriguez, S/LB/FB, Douglas
31. Razhaan Wilson, LB/RB, Coral Springs
32. Brian Campbell, RB/LB, Pompano Beach
33. Donnell Bennett III, LB, Cardinal Gibbons
34. Alfonzo Dixon, IV, DE/WR, Coral Glades
40. Gary White, LB/DB, Northeast
41. Nick DeFroscia, LB, Douglas
42. Jeffery Clinton, RB/LB, Coral Glades
44. Carlton Cleophat, LB, Banche Ely
48. Tyrae Session, RB/LB, Coral Springs
49. William Calloway, DE, Piper
50. Yohance Williams, LB/DL, Douglas
51. Jordan Sylla, LB, Northeast
52. Eddie John, OL, Plantation
54. Ryan Saddler, LB, Cardinal Gibbons
55. Austin Gray, LB, Monarch
56. Jeffrey Dameus, LB/DL, Coral Springs
60. Steven Nirenberg, OL/DL, Pompano Beach
61. Rosny Francois, DL, Fort Lauderdale
62. Stanley Dumelle, DL/OG, Coral Glades
64. Reginald Grant, DT/OL, Dillard
66. Tommy Hanskey, OL, Cardinal Gibbons
70. Ryan Taylor, OL/DL/LS, Coral Springs
71. Fabian Smith, OL, Plantation
72. Brock Parry, OL, Taravella
74. Juan Mercade, OL, Piper
75. Roosevelt Guerrilus, OL/DL, Northeast
76. Jakari McClam, OG, Deerfield Beach
77. Jean Estivern, OL, Coconut Creek
80. Andrew Golfin, WR, Fort Lauderdale
81. William Williamson, WR, Coral Glades
85. Teddy Baker, LB/DE/TE, Monarch
88. Malik Morgan, DE, Monarch
89. Robzel Sylvester, TE, Plantation
95. Keldrick Hooks, DE, Deerfield Beach
99. Te’Kauri Woodcock, DT, Deerfield Beach
