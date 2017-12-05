Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Known for its continually evolving and exceptional street art, Wynwood Walls has announced the new theme for this year’s Art Week: “HumanKind.”

Goldman Properties unveiled 12 new murals Tuesday on their iconic walls. The theme was selected to infuse compassion humanity and empathy in today’s society.

New Jersey artist Joe Iurato created his piece after his own two young boys to create joyful moments to remember.

“For me it’s a reminder of taking me back to my own childhood,” he said. “Kind of unlearning and going back to when you had fun being curious, and every child deserves that.”

After Tuesday night’s VIP party, the Wynwood Walls are free and open to the public during Art Basel.

Over at Art Miami, returning for its 28th edition in an entirely new waterfront home (the former site of The Miami Herald), founder Nick Korniloff continues to grow this prestigious show.

“There is a new energy here. We are completely renewed here at Art Miami. We finally, finally have a home that matches the quality of the fair,” said Korniloff

The show features more than 2,000 artists between its sister fair Context Miami next door and Art Miami.

From rock and roll to paint on canvas, former Metallica bass guitarist and Grammy winner Jason Newsted is presenting his high-energy paintings with proceeds going to the Perry J. Cohen Foundation.

A shoulder injury moved him into the world fine art.

“You got to keep the momentum going. It’s electric but it’s not plugged in,” he said, pointing to his colorful work.

This is the first year for Maddox Gallery from London to bring their super fresh and creative pieces to the fair. A photography piece by famed photographer David Yarrow features an actual wolf on bar in Montana.

“To ensure he got that sharp look in his eyes the photographer tied two chicken breasts to the top of his head, it kept that wolf focused,” said Matthew Lord from Maddox Gallery.

This year’s show is expected to attract more than 85 visitors to this new waterfront space.

“Somebody can come to Art Miami and find something for $1,000 up to $15-20 million, so there’s something for everyone,” said Korniloff.