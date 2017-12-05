Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – CBS News has confirmed that President Donald Trump will recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

It’s a controversial move that past presidents have promised, but never done.

CBS4’s Hank Tester spoke with local and national leaders about the president’s decision.

“On this issue he is 100 percent right and I support the move,” said Rabbi Marvin Hier.

Trump’s move has garnered strong support from the Jewish community. They also support the eventual move of the U.S. embassy to the city sacred to Jews, Christians and Muslims.

Palestinians have longed to have East Jerusalem be the capital of a Palestinian state.

“I am afraid now because of the very unstable situation the Middle East. It is definitely clear that if this goes ahead tomorrow, what will happen is people will be in the street of the Middle East and people will be killed,” said Dr. Tudor Parfitt.

South Florida Muslims worry that the U.S. is abandoning the idea of a Palestinian state and with it the peace process destroyed.

“We do not think as move like this is productive at all. It aggravates the peace process,” said Omar Saleh.

Middle Eastern leaders have warned Trump that breaking a decades-long policy is not a good sign.

PLO Leader Mahmoud Abbas was told the move was in the works. Abbas plans to continue urging world leaders to prevent what he terms an “unacceptable” action.

“I think the president will be hard pressed to give us a logical explanation on what the goal is here,” Saleh said.

The U.S. Jewish Lobby has longed for the capital designation and relocation of the U.S. embassy.

“He is recognizing Jerusalem is the capital of Israel. Every American president has said they would do it. Now he’s done it. He is doing it,” Heir said.

“There are clearly good reasons for doing it but the timing is, I think, catastrophic,” Dr. Parfitt said.