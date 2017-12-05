Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A new poll out Tuesday shows President Donald Trump’s approval ratings are dropping, and that voters don’t like the GOP tax plan he helped push through Congress.

CBS4’s Rick Folbaum spoke to Quinnipiac University’s assistant director Tim Malloy about the results of their newly released poll.

This week, President Trump was touting the tax cut plan he helped usher through Congress – one of the topics in the poll.

The president said Tuesday his newly passed tax plan is very popular, but that’s not what the polling results show.

According to the Quinnipiac poll, about 53 percent disapprove of the Republican tax plan while about 29 percent support it.

As for the president’s approval ratings, pollsters found they have dropped in the last couple of weeks, down three points.

About 35 percent approve of Trump’s job performance while 58 percent disapprove.

There’s also a significant number of people who feel he’s unfit for office – about 56 percent. This while 40 percent believe he is fit to be president.

“Deeply unpopular and manifestly unfit for the job. That’s the harsh assessment of President Donald Trump, whose tax plan is considered built for the rich at the expense of the rest,” said Malloy about the results.

When asked about the problems facing the country, opinions differed on which one was the top problem.

According to the poll results, most think it’s health care with the economy coming in at a close second.

Not far behind were foreign policy, terrorism and race relations.

The president does continue to get high marks when it comes to national security.

“That’s always been his strong suit,” said Malloy.

With midterms coming up in the new year, there is speculation as to which party is better positioned at this point.

Poll results show about 56 percent want Democrats to win the House while about 38 percent oppose the idea and about 51 percent want Democrats to win the Senate while 37 percent do not want that to happen.

Then there’s the Russia investigation which recently snagged Michael Flynn. But, have people come to the conclusion that Russia interfered with the 2016 election?

About 59 percent believe they did, according to the poll, while 32 percent do not think the Russians did it.

But what about their thoughts on if the Trump campaign coordinated with the Russians?

About 50 percent believe the Trump camp worked with Russia while 40 percent said no.

Not only do people believe the Russians interfered but a large number believe the Trump team cooperated.

All of the polls had a margin of error +/- 3.1 percent.