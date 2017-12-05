Northwestern Heads Back To The State Finals

It has been nine years since Miami Northwestern had a chance to play for a state title. In that time, rival Miami Central took over the spotlight.

After last Friday night’s state semifinal win over Naples, 42-7, the Bulls (11-2) are headed back to Orlando – and will be ready for unbeaten Seffner Armwood on Friday, Dec. 8 at 8 p.m. at Camping World Stadium.

The Bulls did it with senior quarterback Tutu Atwell – and when he was injured – fellow senior Justin Hill, Jr., picked up the load and went to work, using athletes such as Quavon Beckford, Derrick Davis, Bo Kendrick, Corey Hammett, speedy junior Jaquez Stuart and a solid offensive line.

Atwell, who is headed to Louisville next year to play slot for the Cardinals, admitted that he could have come back in the game in the second half, but opted to rest on the sideline and watch his friend and teammate, Hill – do the job.

Defensively, the Bulls were up to the task, yielding an opening quarter TD run, but that was it – as they shut the door and are headed back to the state championship game for the first time since 2008.

“This is a big moment for the entire Bulls community,” said coach Max Edwards. “To be going back up to Orlando after nearly 10 years is such a great thing and we owe it all to the hard work and determination of each and every one of those kids over there. I think the kids this year played every game like it was their last game and that was the difference.”

With that convincing win over the 11-2 Golden Eagles, the Bulls join Miami High, Doral Academy, Cardinal Gibbons, Miami Palmetto, Miami Central, Hialeah Champagnat, Plantation, Davie Nova, Miami Christopher Columbus, Plantation American Heritage, Fort Lauderdale University School, Miramar and Western as the McDonald’s Team of the Week.

