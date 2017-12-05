Russia Probe Cost $7 Million Over 5 months, DOJ Says

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami/CNN) — The federal government has spent nearly $7 million investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election, according to the Justice Department.
Special counsel Robert Mueller spent $3.2 million between May 17, 2017, and September 30, 2017.
Another $3.5 million has separately been spent by law enforcement personnel working on the investigation but who do not directly report to Mueller, DOJ said.
According to the report, the department will “continue to dedicate and leverage resources to maintain strong program and financial management controls. Management takes its program and financial accountability seriously and is dedicated to ensuring that funds are used in a responsible and transparent manner.”
