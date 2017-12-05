Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DAVIE (CBSMiami) – A man is under arrest, accused of exposing himself to female delivery drivers.

Davie Police say twice over two days Anthony Dupont ordered two small items a cookie from McDonald’s and a Red Bull drink from UberEats.

In both instances, police said, Dupont exposed himself to the female drivers when they arrived.

Davie Police arrested Dupont on Tuesday.

Investigators said he confessed to exposing himself to the UberEats drivers on Nov. 27 and Nov. 28.

Officers loaded him into a police car and drove him to jail.

Arrest reports show that in one case Dupont is accused of exposing himself to the female driver and grabbing her while she sat her in car. She was able to get away as he touched himself inappropriately.

In the other case he’s accused of answering the door while exposed and touched the driver’s hand. When she fled he called after her to come back, which she did not.

Police want to know if anyone else has experienced similar encounters with Dupont.

“These two brazen acts are not normal. We’re asking for people who recognize him to come forward and let us know. We think it’s possible, very possible he has done this to other people,” said Davie Police Sg.t Mark Leone.

CBS4’s Carey Codd checked Dupont’s criminal history and did not find anything of consequence in Broward.

If you do have any information, contact Davie Police.