In The State Championship Huddle: Akeem Hayes – Chaminade-Madonna

By Larry Blustein
Filed Under: Akeem Hayes, Chaminade-Madonna High School, In The Huddle, Larry Blustein, SFHSSports

larry block6 In The State Championship Huddle: Akeem Hayes – Chaminade Madonna

PLAYER: Akeem Hayes

POSITION: WR

SCHOOL: Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna

CLASS: 2018

HEIGHT: 5-10

WEIGHT: 170

SCOUTING: From the time he stepped on the field at Hallandale, there was no getting around the fact that this was indeed one of the elite prospects in South Florida. Speed, athleticism and a skill level so impressive, the University of Kentucky will have him on the roster next year. Coming into the state championship game, this is truly one of those athletes that can change to game around. Solid football talent who has more than proven that he can get it done at a high level, and that’s why this weekend will be fun to watch as he performs at the high school level for the final time.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/6072826/akeem-hayes

south florida high school sports In The State Championship Huddle: Akeem Hayes – Chaminade Madonna

More from Larry Blustein
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Pro Football Challenge

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch