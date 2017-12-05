In The State Championship Huddle: Akeem Hayes – Chaminade-Madonna

PLAYER: Akeem Hayes

POSITION: WR

SCHOOL: Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna

CLASS: 2018

HEIGHT: 5-10

WEIGHT: 170

SCOUTING: From the time he stepped on the field at Hallandale, there was no getting around the fact that this was indeed one of the elite prospects in South Florida. Speed, athleticism and a skill level so impressive, the University of Kentucky will have him on the roster next year. Coming into the state championship game, this is truly one of those athletes that can change to game around. Solid football talent who has more than proven that he can get it done at a high level, and that’s why this weekend will be fun to watch as he performs at the high school level for the final time.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/6072826/akeem-hayes