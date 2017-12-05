No. 10 Hurricanes Host Boston University In Final Home Game Until January

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
CORAL GABLES (CBSMiami) – The Miami Hurricanes men’s basketball team is known as an ascending ACC talent.
It will take more than a few early-season non-conference wins to step into the national spotlight though.
Despite an impressive road victory at then-No. 12 Minnesota last week, the Hurricanes (7-0) remained the tenth ranked team in the country for at least another week.
Miami is one of 13 remaining undefeated teams in Division I, something they’re expected to remain after Tuesday night’s game against Boston University.
The Terriers (3-3) haven’t defeated a ranked opponent in almost sixty years; they took down Navy during the 1959 NCAA Tournament.
It was only six years later in 1965 when Miami and BU last met, a game won by the Hurricanes.
A big issue for both teams this season has been free throw shooting.
Miami is shooting 57.8 percent from the charity stripe, which is slightly better than the Terriers’ 50.5 percent.
Nationally, that ranks the Hurricanes 347th out of 351 Division I teams in free throw shooting.
Boston University comes in dead last, 351st out of 351.
GAME NOTES
- Miami holds the fourth-best margin of victory average in the nation, outscoring teams by 23.1 points.
- The Terriers come in having won three straight games after dropping the first three of the season.
- The Hurricanes have out-rebounded their opponent in six of their seven games.
- Miami has won 15 consecutive non-conference games, dating back to 2015.
- This will be the Canes final home game until January 7th against Florida State.