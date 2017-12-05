Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man walking in a crosswalk early Tuesday morning in Miami was hit by the driver of a white Hummer with distinctive rims and left for dead, Miami Police said late Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Officer Kenia Fallat said that victim is fighting for his life.

Surveillance cameras rolled around 12:25 a.m. as a white Hummer with distinctive rims plowed into a man in a crosswalk.

In the video released by Miami Police, the man’s image is blurred but you can see items he was carrying fly across the screen. He is in critical condition.

Miami Police said the driver hit the man and simply kept on going.

“This is a senseless crime,” Officer Fallat said.

Heartless is another word detectives used.

The hit and run occurred at busy Biscayne Blvd. and 82nd Street. Police said they counted 17 cars pass through the intersection after the crash. They’re hoping to hear from some of those drivers in hopes of tracking down the person who did this.

“It is imperative that detectives speak not just to the driver but also find that vehicle,” Fallat said.

The pedestrian had the right of way in the crosswalk when he was struck and police desperately want to catch the person behind the wheel of this white Hummer with the unique rims to hold them accountable for what they did.

If you have any information, contact the Miami Police Department or Miami Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 477-TIPS.