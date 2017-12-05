Former DCF Spokesman Facing Child Porn Charges

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
GAINESVILLE (CBSMiami/AP) – A former Department of Children and Families spokesman is facing additional child pornography charges.
Thomas William Barnes, 67, was arrested last week and charged with one count of possession of obscene material involving a sexual performance by a child and one count of promoting a photo of a sexual performance by a child.
On Monday, he was charged with 10 additional child porn charges.
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a report in August that a Yahoo user later identified as Barnes sent a graphic photo of a man and a girl, according to The Gainesville Sun. Police got a search warrant and searched his computer. They found multiple folders of child porn hidden in subfolders. One, titled “too much” held at least 55 images.
The report said some pictures were of sexual intercourse with children as young as six.
Barnes remains in jail on a $900,000 bond.
