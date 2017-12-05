Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Boeing and the Miami Dolphins are teaming up to give students a unique and educational experience.

Dolphins players Charles Harris and Vincent Taylor were on hand as Boeing hosted a Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Experience Day.

Twenty local seventh grade students from Hialeah Gardens Middle School were invited to participate in the STEM Experience.

They were joined by the Dolphins players while exploring the Boeing Training & Flight Services facility in Miami.

The facility is Boeing’s largest, where thousands of pilots train on flight simulators every year.

The students and players were split into groups before participating in all aspects of the training activities, introducing electronics, computing and basic programming as they re-create circuits, visit flight simulators and speak with Boeing employees about STEM careers.

The students also had a demo flight experience with a Dolphins player as their pilot.

All the participants, students and Dolphins alike, signed a banner commemorating the STEM program.

It will return to Hialeah Gardens Middle with the students to be displayed.