Controversial Senate Candidate Roy Moore Regains RNC Support

MONTGOMERY, AL (CBSMiami) – A week before Alabama’s special election for the Senate, controversial Republican candidate Roy Moore has picked up some big GOP endorsements, including one from the president.

The Republican National Committee has announced it is once again supporting Moore. That, after announcing last month it had severed fundraising ties to his campaign.

“I would support him or will support him. It’s a numbers game, I want Republicans to maintain control,” said Senator Jim Inhofe, R-OK.

Other Republicans, including the President, also came out for Moore. Mr. Trump tweeting, in part:

Democrats refusal to give even one vote for massive Tax Cuts is why we need Republican Roy Moore to win in Alabama. We need his vote on stopping crime, illegal immigration, Border Wall, Military, Pro Life, V.A., Judges 2nd Amendment and more. No to Jones, a Pelosi/Schumer Puppet! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 4, 2017

The president also called Moore to offer encouragement.

"Go get 'em, Roy!" – President Trump Just got off the phone with President Trump who offered his full support and said he needs a fighter to help him in the US Senate. I look forward to fighting alongside the President to #MAGA! — Judge Roy Moore (@MooreSenate) December 4, 2017

Not all Republicans are onboard though.

“We’re going to have a tough enough time in the coming years, being the party of Roy Moore is not going to help,” said Senator Jeff Flake, R-AZ.

All this, as the Washington Post is reporting one of the women who claims Moore dated her when she was 17 and he was 34 has proof they knew each other. Moore has said he doesn’t know any of the women accusing him of sexual misconduct when they were teens and he was in his 30s. Debbie Wesson Gibson though came forward with a high school graduation card signed by Moore.

Several lawmakers on Capitol Hill have predicted if Moore wins the election, he’ll likely face an immediate ethics probe.

The latest CBS News poll shows Moore leading his Democratic opponent, Doug Jones 49-percent to 43 among likely voters. Among likely Republican voters, 71-percent say they believe the allegations against Moore are false.