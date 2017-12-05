Filed Under:Broward, Broward County Public Schools, Education, Local TV

BROWARD (CBSMiami) — Broward County Public School students will head back to class a few days earlier next school year. Tuesday, the Broward School Board approved the 2018-2019 calendar and approved the start date to be Wednesday, August 15, instead of on a Monday.

The new schedule allows semester exams to complete by winter break.

Thanksgiving break will be Wednesday, Nov. 21 through Friday, Nov. 23. Spring Break will be March 25 to March 29. Schools will be closed on Election Day, Nov. 6. And the last day of school will be June 4, 2019.

Broward County Public Schools (BCPS) is the sixth largest school district in the nation and the second largest in the state of Florida.

