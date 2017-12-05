Let’s Get WELLfluent: AvMed’s Picks Of The Best Events In South Florida This Holiday Season

(Courtesy AvMed)

Enjoy the festivities with AvMed’s selection of the best events in South Florida this holiday season. From musicals and concerts to light festivals and volunteer opportunities, there is something here for everyone – including the little ones who are anxiously awaiting Santa!

Symphony of Lights

December 1 – December 31 at Gulfstream Park, 901 S Federal Hwy. Hallandale Beach, FL. 33009

Gulfstream Park’s Symphony of Lights will once again light up South Florida. Taking place nightly from 6–11p.m., the free holiday fun continues with Santa and Mrs. Claus, juggling acts, stilt walkers, face painting, train rides and an interactive DJ! This annual event is certain to bring out the holiday spirit in all who participate.

Florida Ukulele Network in Hollywood

December 6 from 11:30a.m. – 1:00p.m. at 8500 NW 57th Ct., Tamarac, FL.

F.U.N. (Florida Ukulele Network) is a group of South Florida ukulele enthusiasts reaching out to other uke players, to get together and jam. If you are a “Ukesters,” come and join in on the FUN!

Sounds of the Season with the New World Symphony

December 16 at 7:30p.m. at SoundScape Park at the New World Center on Miami Beach

The New World Symphony’s Sounds of the Season celebrates the holidays and offering audience members an opportunity to gather and share their music with friends and family. Enjoy selections from a variety of cultural heritages! Free admission.

Set the Holiday Table Sort-A-Thon by Feeding South Florida

December 16 from 8:00a.m. – 1:30p.m. at Feeding South Florida’s Main Warehouse, 2501 SW 32 Terrace, Pembroke Park, FL. 33023

The holidays bring exciting events that occur only once per year, and Feeding South Florida’s Set the Holiday Table Sort-a-thon is one of those events! Be a part of the fun and thousands of pounds of food sorted for those struggling to set the table this holiday season.

Christmas Concert with Frost Studio Jazz Band

December 19 at 7:30p.m. at 1314 Miller Dr., Coral Gables, FL. 33146

This program will feature the Frost Studio Jazz Band with singers from the Jazz Vocal department singing holiday favorites such as “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town,” “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas,” and much more. Tickets are $20.

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer Musical

December 23 at 3:00p.m. or 7:00p.m.at Charles F. Dodge City Center, Pembroke Pines

Come see all your favorite characters including Santa and Mrs. Claus, Hermey the Elf, Bumble the Abominable Snow Monster, Clarice, Yukon Cornelius and, of course, Rudolph, as they come to life in Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical. It’s an adventure that teaches us that what makes you different can be what makes you special. Don’t miss this wonderful holiday tradition that speaks to the misfit in all of us. Tickets range from $27-$100.

