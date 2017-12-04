Trump Set To Return To Mar-a-Lago This Weekend

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
PALM BEACH (CBSMiami) – It is not called the Winter White House for nothing. It appears President Donald Trump is coming back to Mar-a-Lago this weekend.
The Federal Aviation Administration issued a VIP Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) for the West Palm Beach area from Friday Dec. 8 through Sunday Dec. 10. A TFR is an alert often issued prior to a presidential visit.
President Trump was just in South Florida enjoying his Thanksgiving holiday at Mar-a-Lago. That was his first trip back since April. Since his inauguration, the president has visited Mar-a-Lago eight times including Thanksgiving.
Trump’s travel to the Winter White House comes with a high price tag.
It’s estimated each trip to Mar-a-Lago costs at least $3 million, based on a General Accountability Office estimate for similar travel by former President Obama.