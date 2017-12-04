Rob Gronkowski Will Miss Monday’s Game Against Miami After 1-Game Suspension

Filed Under: Local TV, Miami Dolphins, NFL, Rob Gronkowski

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FOXBOROUGH (CBSMiami/AP) — The Miami Dolphins could be catching a break as they prepare to face the AFC’s top team.

gettyimages 884936908 Rob Gronkowski Will Miss Mondays Game Against Miami After 1 Game Suspension

Rob Gronkowski #87 of the New England Patriots talks with back judge Dino Paganelli #105 during the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills on December 3, 2017 at New Era Field in Orchard Park, New York. (Source: Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

The NFL suspended New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski one game for a late, gratuitous hit to the head of Buffalo defensive back Tre’Davious White.

Multiple reports have indicated that Gronkowski will appeal the suspension.

If it is upheld, Gronkowski will miss New England’s game against Miami next Monday night.

White was lying face down on the sideline after intercepting a pass Sunday when Gronkowski body-slammed him, driving his forearm into White’s back and head.

Gronkowski was called for unnecessary roughness, but because of retaliation from the Bills there was no penalty assessed.

After the game, which New England won 23-3, Patriots coach Bill Belichick appeared to apologize to Bills counterpart Sean McDermott. Gronkowski also apologized , saying he let his frustration get the better of him.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Pro Football Challenge

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch