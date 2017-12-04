George Papadapoulos Was Booked Into Virginia Jail Following July Arrest

ALEXANDRIA CITY (CBSMiami) – New details about the arrest and jail booking of former Donald Trump campaign adviser, George Papadapoulos.

papadopoulos mug George Papadapoulos Was Booked Into Virginia Jail Following July Arrest

Mugshot for George Papadopoulos (Source: Alexandria Detention Center)

The Chicago-based lawyer was booked into the Alexandria City, Virginia jail following his arrest by the FBI back in July.

Agents arrested Papadaoulos at Dulles Airport outside Washington, D.C. as he got off a flight that had just arrived from Germany, according to Politico.

The arrest took place around 7 p.m. on July 27th but records show that he wasn’t booked into jail until 1:45 a.m. the following morning.

Papadapoulos pleaded guilty on October 30 to lying to FBI agents about contacts with people who claimed to have ties to top Russian officials.

It was the first criminal charge alleging links between the Trump campaign and Russia.

