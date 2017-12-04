Coast Guard Searching For Missing Boater Near Middle Florida Keys

Filed Under: Local TV, Long Key, Missing Boater, U.S. Coast Guard

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a missing boater in the waters around Long Key.

In a release, the Coast Guard said the missing person is 75-year-old Greg Thompson.

He was last seen around Schooner Bank, near Long Key.

The Coast Guard was notified that Thompson was missing at approximately 8:40 p.m. Sunday evening.

According to the release, Thompson and a friend were towing a 19-foot skiff with their 36-foot boat when the larger vessel broke down.  They requested assistance from SeaTow.

As SeaTow arrived and began the process of towing the two boats when Thompson reportedly became frustrated and departed on the 19-foot skiff.

The Coast Guard deployed a helicopter and crew at first light on Monday as the search for Thompson continues.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Pro Football Challenge

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch