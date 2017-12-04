Coast Guard Searching For Missing Boater Near Middle Florida Keys

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a missing boater in the waters around Long Key.
In a release, the Coast Guard said the missing person is 75-year-old Greg Thompson.
He was last seen around Schooner Bank, near Long Key.
The Coast Guard was notified that Thompson was missing at approximately 8:40 p.m. Sunday evening.
According to the release, Thompson and a friend were towing a 19-foot skiff with their 36-foot boat when the larger vessel broke down. They requested assistance from SeaTow.
As SeaTow arrived and began the process of towing the two boats when Thompson reportedly became frustrated and departed on the 19-foot skiff.
The Coast Guard deployed a helicopter and crew at first light on Monday as the search for Thompson continues.